Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCAP. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $401.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jason Hwang Sells 10,198 Shares of Op Bancorp Stock
Jason Hwang Sells 10,198 Shares of Op Bancorp Stock
Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc Stock
Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc Stock
Richard Haire Acquires 17,000 Shares of Tassal Group Limited Stock
Richard Haire Acquires 17,000 Shares of Tassal Group Limited Stock
Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 19,002 Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. Stock
Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 19,002 Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. Stock
Eric Chapman Sells 6,000 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Stock
Eric Chapman Sells 6,000 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Stock
Jennifer A. Williams Sells 1,260 Shares of CDK Global Inc Stock
Jennifer A. Williams Sells 1,260 Shares of CDK Global Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report