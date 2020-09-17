Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCAP. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $401.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.