Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE:LNN opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.27. Lindsay has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $111.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Lindsay had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 497.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

