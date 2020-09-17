Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $267,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $532.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.19. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jason Hwang Sells 10,198 Shares of Op Bancorp Stock
Jason Hwang Sells 10,198 Shares of Op Bancorp Stock
Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc Stock
Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc Stock
Richard Haire Acquires 17,000 Shares of Tassal Group Limited Stock
Richard Haire Acquires 17,000 Shares of Tassal Group Limited Stock
Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 19,002 Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. Stock
Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 19,002 Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. Stock
Eric Chapman Sells 6,000 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Stock
Eric Chapman Sells 6,000 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Stock
Jennifer A. Williams Sells 1,260 Shares of CDK Global Inc Stock
Jennifer A. Williams Sells 1,260 Shares of CDK Global Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report