Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $267,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $532.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.19. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

