Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.67.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th.
In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
HLNE stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.