Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,427,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,240,000 after buying an additional 763,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,104,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,912,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,496,000 after buying an additional 201,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after buying an additional 147,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

