Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Baidu by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,897,000 after purchasing an additional 180,031 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $126.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.38. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

