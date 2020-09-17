Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 82 ($1.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Thursday. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.