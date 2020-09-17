U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLCA. B. Riley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.8% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,023,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 163,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 73,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 100.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,996 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 582,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3,517.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 891,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 866,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.58 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

