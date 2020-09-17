Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

LASR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nlight from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $878.55 million, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. Nlight has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $302,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,054 shares of company stock valued at $866,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nlight by 1,837.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Nlight by 96.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nlight during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

