Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,761 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 410% compared to the average volume of 933 call options.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $143,380.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,636 shares of company stock worth $14,109,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,277 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,699 shares during the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $150.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.41.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

