Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,294 call options on the company. This is an increase of 340% compared to the average daily volume of 1,430 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 595.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 37.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $762.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.74.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

