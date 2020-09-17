Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,770 call options on the company. This is an increase of 250% compared to the typical volume of 3,362 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 860,239 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 118,621 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ADT by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,377 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ADT by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ADT by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,662 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ADT by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,882 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

NYSE:ADT opened at $9.36 on Thursday. ADT has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ADT will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

