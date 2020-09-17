Pacific Ethanol Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 12,446 call options on the company. This is an increase of 530% compared to the average volume of 1,975 call options.

In related news, CEO Neil M. Koehler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $167,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 872,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,653.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $414,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares in the company, valued at $840,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,505 shares of company stock worth $358,678 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEIX opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

