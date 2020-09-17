Nlight Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LASR)

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,057 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,060% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.

Nlight stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $878.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 2.59. Nlight has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. Equities analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 14,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $325,864.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,054 shares of company stock worth $866,189. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 145.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after purchasing an additional 663,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after purchasing an additional 156,912 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 340,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 14.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

