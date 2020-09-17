Magnachip Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,871 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,121% compared to the average daily volume of 399 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MX stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $469.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.13. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

