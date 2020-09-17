Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,717 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,621% compared to the average daily volume of 216 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 201,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,369,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,720,000 after buying an additional 1,621,279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89.

