Charter Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 17,179 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,547 call options.

In related news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,912.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,411 shares of company stock worth $69,581,319 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.17.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $630.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $635.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

