Targa Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 39,401 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,141% compared to the typical volume of 3,175 put options.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

NYSE TRGP opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.98. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.