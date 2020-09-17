Analysts Anticipate Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.30 Million

Analysts expect that Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) will post $235.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.20 million. Medifast reported sales of $190.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year sales of $872.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.37 million to $883.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MED. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medifast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NYSE MED opened at $176.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.21. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medifast by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Medifast by 306.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

