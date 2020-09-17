Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,910,000 after purchasing an additional 95,831 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,782,000.

NYSE A opened at $99.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $103.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

