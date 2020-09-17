Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.34. Bombardier shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 1,725,898 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDRBF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.57 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.20 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

