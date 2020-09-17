ATCO Ltd. Class II (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.82

ATCO Ltd. Class II (TSE:ACO.Y)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and traded as high as $40.00. ATCO Ltd. Class II shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.59 million and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.82.

About ATCO Ltd. Class II (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

