Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.28. Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 10,435 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.18.

About Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN)

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc The fund is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

