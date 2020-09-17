Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $177.29

Eurocell PLC (LON:ECEL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.29 and traded as high as $184.00. Eurocell shares last traded at $182.50, with a volume of 17,320 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECEL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Eurocell from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 222 ($2.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.26 million and a PE ratio of -165.91.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

