Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Solera National Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:SLRK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $9.47. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 3,025 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bombardier Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31
Bombardier Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31
ATCO Ltd. Class II Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.82
ATCO Ltd. Class II Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.82
Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92
Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92
Eurocell Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $177.29
Eurocell Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $177.29
Solera National Bancorp Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45
Solera National Bancorp Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45
Marifil Mines Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06
Marifil Mines Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report