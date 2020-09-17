Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Shares of Solera National Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:SLRK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $9.47. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 3,025 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.