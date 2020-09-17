Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Marifil Mines Ltd (CVE:MFM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Marifil Mines shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 157,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.04 price target on shares of Marifil Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Marifil Mines alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Marifil Mines Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, indium, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, biogenic sulfur, zinc, and lead deposits, as well as oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marifil Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marifil Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.