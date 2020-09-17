Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $258.31

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.31 and traded as high as $277.45. Schindler Holding AG Participation shares last traded at $277.45, with a volume of 19 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHLAF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schindler Holding AG Participation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

