Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.33

Shares of Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.55. Marathon Gold shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 635,385 shares trading hands.

MOZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.30 price objective on Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a market cap of $520.16 million and a P/E ratio of -81.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 25.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Corp will post -0.0299352 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$60,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$444,015. Also, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,451,612 shares in the company, valued at C$10,906,449.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,000 shares of company stock worth $974,780.

About Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

