Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.38

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and traded as high as $43.18. Greif shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 34,694 shares traded.

GEF.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

About Greif (NYSE:GEF.B)

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

