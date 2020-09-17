DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.03. DavidsTea shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 79,212 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 105.41% and a negative net margin of 36.93%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DavidsTea stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of DavidsTea as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DavidsTea Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

