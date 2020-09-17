ForeverGreen Worldwide (OTCMKTS:FVRG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of ForeverGreen Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:FVRG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. ForeverGreen Worldwide shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About ForeverGreen Worldwide (OTCMKTS:FVRG)

ForeverGreen Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a line of meal replacement shakes, nutritional beverages, and marine phytoplankton products. It offers Prodigy-5, nutritional shot that provides vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and energy; PowerStrips, a topical product for temporary relief of minor aches and pains; SolarStrips, a raw food nutrition supplement; and BeautyStrips that consist of a face mask and a serum to enhance the healthy and youthful appearance of skin.

