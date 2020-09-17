Miton UK Microcap Trust (LON:MINI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.24

Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (LON:MINI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and traded as high as $56.79. Miton UK Microcap Trust shares last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 105,990 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.61.

Get Miton UK Microcap Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Miton UK Microcap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton UK Microcap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.