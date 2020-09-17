Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 23,453 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

