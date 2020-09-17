CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

CareView Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CRVW)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

CareView Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

CareView Communications, Inc provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers SecureView module to monitor and record bedside activity in the patient's room; NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients.

