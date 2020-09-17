CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CareView Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CRVW)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

CareView Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

CareView Communications, Inc provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers SecureView module to monitor and record bedside activity in the patient's room; NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bombardier Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31
Bombardier Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31
ATCO Ltd. Class II Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.82
ATCO Ltd. Class II Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.82
Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92
Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92
Eurocell Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $177.29
Eurocell Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $177.29
Solera National Bancorp Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45
Solera National Bancorp Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45
Marifil Mines Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06
Marifil Mines Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report