Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $106.35

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Marwyn Value Investors Ltd (LON:MVI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.35 and traded as high as $110.00. Marwyn Value Investors shares last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 36,048 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.73.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

