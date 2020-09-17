Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.44

Redx Pharma PLC (LON:REDX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and traded as high as $64.60. Redx Pharma shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 13,532 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $122.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.23.

About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating cancer and fibrosis. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory disease related fibrosis; ROCK2, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, and IPF and NASH/liver fibrosis; and Porcupine (RXC006), a drug for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and liver fibrosis.

