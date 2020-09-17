Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.44

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Redx Pharma PLC (LON:REDX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and traded as high as $64.60. Redx Pharma shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 13,532 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $122.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.23.

About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating cancer and fibrosis. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory disease related fibrosis; ROCK2, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, and IPF and NASH/liver fibrosis; and Porcupine (RXC006), a drug for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and liver fibrosis.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bombardier Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31
Bombardier Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31
ATCO Ltd. Class II Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.82
ATCO Ltd. Class II Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.82
Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92
Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92
Eurocell Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $177.29
Eurocell Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $177.29
Solera National Bancorp Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45
Solera National Bancorp Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45
Marifil Mines Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06
Marifil Mines Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report