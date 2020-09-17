Analysts Anticipate Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post sales of $81.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.68 million and the lowest is $78.30 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $81.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $325.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $331.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $329.16 million, with estimates ranging from $313.40 million to $345.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPFH opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

