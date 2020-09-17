CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth (LON:CYN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.97

Shares of CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and traded as high as $95.80. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth shares last traded at $95.30, with a volume of 54,963 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The company has a market cap of $63.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a GBX 1.82 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth’s previous dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.04%. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

