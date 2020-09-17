Miton Global Opportunities (LON:MIGO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $238.01

Miton Global Opportunities PLC (LON:MIGO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.01 and traded as high as $244.00. Miton Global Opportunities shares last traded at $244.00, with a volume of 17,301 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 226.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.56.

Miton Global Opportunities Company Profile (LON:MIGO)

Miton Global Opportunities plc, formerly Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust plc, is an investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to outperform Sterling three month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Miton Global Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton Global Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.