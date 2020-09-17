VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

VPR Brands LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 207,482 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

VPR Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VPRB)

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer industry in the United States. The company designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of electronic cigarette e-liquids under the Helium brand name; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs, as well as medical use under the HoneyStick brand; and cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand names.

