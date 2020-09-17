Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Century Global Commodities Corp (TSE:CNT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.18. Century Global Commodities shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises 6 mineral licenses, which includes a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Century Global Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Global Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.