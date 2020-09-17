Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.13. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 306,588 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

About Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc develops non-invasive electrocuetical devices for regenerative medicine. It is developing Electroceutical Therapy for the treatment of pain and post-surgical edema with a concentration on cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction procedures.

