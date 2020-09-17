Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $282.50

Sep 17th, 2020

Shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $282.50 and traded as high as $322.40. Synthomer shares last traded at $319.00, with a volume of 408,243 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNT. Peel Hunt downgraded Synthomer to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 321 ($4.19).

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 308.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.50.

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

