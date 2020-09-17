Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vale expects iron ore fines production in 2020 to come in at the lower end of range of 310 Mt to 330 Mt. The coronavirus pandemic led to a 3.5 Mt loss of iron ore production in the second quarter and is expected to have a 6.3 Mt impact in the second half. The company continues to strive to sustain margins by focusing on product line, improving productivity and cutting costs. Vale is poised well to gain from high iron ore prices this year. The consensus estimate for the company’s ongoing quarter and current fiscal year earnings have thus undergone positive estimate revisions lately. Also, continued investment in growth projects, efforts to lower debt levels, ramp up its coal business and transforming base metals business will also aid growth for the company. Vale remains focused on introducing more high-quality ore in the market.”

Get Vale alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on VALE. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

VALE stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Vale has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale by 52.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,556,000 after buying an additional 19,133,256 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 52.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,487,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,734,000 after buying an additional 14,201,438 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $70,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 298.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,353,000 after buying an additional 4,458,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $32,623,000. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vale (VALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.