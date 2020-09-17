Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $383.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.67. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

