VF (NYSE:VFC) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

VF (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:VFC opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

