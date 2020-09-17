Peel Hunt Upgrades INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) to Buy

INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised INCHCAPE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised INCHCAPE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of INCPY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. INCHCAPE PLC/S has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

