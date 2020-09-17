Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of JADSF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

