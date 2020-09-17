Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of JADSF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

