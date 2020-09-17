Bank of America Upgrades The Western Union (NYSE:WU) to “Buy”

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in The Western Union by 20.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in The Western Union by 12.7% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

