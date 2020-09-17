GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GenSight Biologics stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday.

Get GenSight Biologics alerts:

GenSight Biologics Company Profile

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial target sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.