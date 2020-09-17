RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get RED ELECTRICA C/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.